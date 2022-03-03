China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. China Natural Resources shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 86,314 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating ) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of China Natural Resources worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Natural Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHNR)

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.