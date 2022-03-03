China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. China Natural Resources shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 86,314 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82.
China Natural Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHNR)
China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
