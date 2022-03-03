Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

DNOPY stock remained flat at $$36.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average of $43.64. Dino Polska has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $49.80.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bakery, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food and small household appliance products.

