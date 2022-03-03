Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.90. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 30,700 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.16.
About Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE)
Featured Articles
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.