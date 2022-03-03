ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of ENB Financial stock remained flat at $$22.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. ENB Financial has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89.
About ENB Financial (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENB Financial (ENBP)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ENB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.