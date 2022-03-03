ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ENB Financial stock remained flat at $$22.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. ENB Financial has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89.

About ENB Financial

ENB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It provides financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company was founded on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Ephrata, PA.

