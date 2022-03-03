Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

ANGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,978. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $57.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. Angion Biomedica has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $21.75.

In other news, insider Jay Venkatesan purchased 66,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $170,612.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Itzhak Goldberg sold 32,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $107,595.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,142 shares of company stock valued at $245,954.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 46.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Angion Biomedica by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Angion Biomedica by 275.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Angion Biomedica by 266.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angion Biomedica (ANGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.