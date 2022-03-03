First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 127,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 66,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

FDL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,826. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.