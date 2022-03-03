$2.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) will post $2.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $7.60. AnaptysBio posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AnaptysBio.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

ANAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

ANAB stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $29.53. 3,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,789. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $816.36 million, a P/E ratio of 109.79 and a beta of 0.15.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 47,902 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 37.4% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 149,494 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 25.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 111,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 408,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after buying an additional 30,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About AnaptysBio (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.