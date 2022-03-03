Brokerages Anticipate Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dutch Bros.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of BROS traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 74,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,088. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $81.40.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $41,762,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $33,357,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after acquiring an additional 691,872 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $29,180,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $28,865,000.
Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.
