Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded down $102.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,938.10. The stock had a trading volume of 194,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,934. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,134.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,315.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

