U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,952,557. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average is $58.53. The company has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $50.04 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.