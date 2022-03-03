Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $1.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Splunk updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SPLK traded up $7.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.16. The company had a trading volume of 310,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Splunk has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.51. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.48.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the software company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Splunk by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

