Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (NYSEARCA:XBAP) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (NYSEARCA:XBAP – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.99 and last traded at $26.99. Approximately 972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 13,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April by 427.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 68,071 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,838,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000.

