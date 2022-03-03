Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Releases Earnings Results

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.00. 340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.97. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $18.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

