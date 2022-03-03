Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.450-$3.510 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $9.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.40. 225,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,492,843. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $406.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total value of $213,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,304. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

