KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $60,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after buying an additional 704,816 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,042,000 after buying an additional 34,994 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 156,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STWD traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.54. 99,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,083. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

