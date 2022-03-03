Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lifted by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 454.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,022,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,946 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $239,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Shares of JNJ traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.30. 415,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,188,237. The company has a market cap of $442.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.43 and its 200-day moving average is $166.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

