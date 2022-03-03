HOPR (HOPR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $839,356.00

HOPR (CURRENCY:HOPR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One HOPR coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOPR has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HOPR has a total market cap of $26.92 million and approximately $839,356.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00042690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,808.04 or 0.06663057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,258.71 or 1.00273686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00045604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00047179 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002778 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR’s genesis date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 192,912,746 coins and its circulating supply is 149,013,129 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

