Analysts Anticipate ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) to report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). ESSA Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02.

EPIX stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,985. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $333.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 684,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 507,239 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

