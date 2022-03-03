Analysts Anticipate ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) to report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). ESSA Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ESSA Pharma.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 684,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 507,239 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ESSA Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
