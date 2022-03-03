Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) will post $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the highest is $2.03. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings of $1.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $11.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLAB. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of MLAB stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,426. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.20 and a beta of 0.45. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.74, for a total transaction of $570,892.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,780. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

