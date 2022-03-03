Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) to post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Veritex posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

VBTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,235. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 48,249.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,192,000 after buying an additional 1,297,912 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 104,966.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 651,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,639,000 after buying an additional 650,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the third quarter worth approximately $23,871,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 910.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 529,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,762,000 after buying an additional 477,434 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VBTX traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.65. 15,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.49. Veritex has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $45.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

