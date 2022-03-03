Resource Planning Group Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Resource Planning Group lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $3.99 on Thursday, hitting $140.15. 614,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,397,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total transaction of $67,544,175.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,380,042 shares of company stock worth $890,508,060 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.