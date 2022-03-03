DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,675 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intuit were worth $53,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in Intuit by 6.4% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 718.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 54,744.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.62.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $14.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $471.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,128. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $551.81 and a 200 day moving average of $579.67. The company has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

