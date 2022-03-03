Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.69 and last traded at $20.69. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,162 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000.

