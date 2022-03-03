Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.75

Shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.75 and traded as high as $9.77. Monument Circle Acquisition shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 2,033 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,135,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 421,859 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 373,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 56,164 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 565,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 361,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 90,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.