Inseego (LON:INSG) Stock Price Down 15.6%

Inseego Corp (LON:INSG – Get Rating) shares fell 15.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29.13 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 29.13 ($0.39). 67,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 71,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.46).

The company has a market capitalization of £30.65 million and a P/E ratio of 64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.41.

In other Inseego news, insider Steven Wallace Cracknell acquired 21,505 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £10,107.35 ($13,561.45). Also, insider Richard Bernstein acquired 40,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £16,800 ($22,541.26). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 96,505 shares of company stock worth $4,335,735.

Inseego Corp. is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Its innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments.

