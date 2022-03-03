Dowa (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Trading Up 3.4%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) was up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.51.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average of $41.66.
About Dowa (OTCMKTS:DWMNF)
