Dowa (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Trading Up 3.4%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) was up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.51.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average of $41.66.

About Dowa (OTCMKTS:DWMNF)

DOWA HOLDINGS Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies involved in recycling, mining, and smelting. It operates through the following segments: Environmental Management and Recycling, Nonferrous Metals, Electronic Materials, Metal Processing, Heat Treatment, and Others. The Environmental Management and Recycling segment covers waste disposal, resource recycling, soil remediation, and logistics.

