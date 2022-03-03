Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Down 68.8% in February

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the January 31st total of 589,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PNGAY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 187,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,222. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $139.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.76. Ping An Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNGAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

