PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS PSPSF remained flat at $$126.91 on Thursday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.37. PSP Swiss Property has a 12-month low of $117.00 and a 12-month high of $136.63.

PSP Swiss Property Company Profile (Get Rating)

PSP Swiss Property AG is a holding company engages in the provision of real estate. It activities include development, management and sale of properties including office and commercial assets. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investments, Property Management, and Holding. The Real Estate Investment segment refers to all properties including investment properties, investment properties earmarked for sale, own-used properties, sites and development properties as well as development projects earmarked for sale for rental purpose.

