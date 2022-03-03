Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RCGCF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.31. 69,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,178. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25. Roscan Gold has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

