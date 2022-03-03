Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of RCGCF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.31. 69,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,178. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25. Roscan Gold has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.80.
About Roscan Gold (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roscan Gold (RCGCF)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.