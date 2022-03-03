NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.390-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $773 million-$802 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.30 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut NV5 Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ NVEE traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,861. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $79.58 and a 52 week high of $141.48.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

