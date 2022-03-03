DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,612 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.07% of Citigroup worth $89,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Citigroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,117,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,929,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,646,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.93 and a one year high of $80.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. Atlantic Securities cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

