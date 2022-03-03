Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Jounce Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,391. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.17 million, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.04.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

In other news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $33,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $97,601.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,494 shares of company stock valued at $402,616. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

