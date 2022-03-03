Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.
Jounce Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,391. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.17 million, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.04.
JNCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.
