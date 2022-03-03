First American Trust FSB Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First American Trust FSB raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.92. 229,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,126,897. The stock has a market cap of $265.67 billion, a PE ratio of 87.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.24 and a 200-day moving average of $161.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

