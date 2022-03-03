TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Director Teresa Finley Purchases 3,236 Shares of Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) Director Teresa Finley bought 3,236 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TRS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.20. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $38.72.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st.

About TriMas (Get Rating)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.