Joseph W. Hauser Sells 3,220 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $148,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KIDS stock traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.64. 8,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,201. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.05. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KIDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics (Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

