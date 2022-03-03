Zacks: Analysts Anticipate COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) to Post -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.65). COMPASS Pathways reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($3.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover COMPASS Pathways.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

CMPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 637,604 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,885,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMPS traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $13.33. 14,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,617. The company has a market capitalization of $556.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $49.51.

About COMPASS Pathways (Get Rating)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.