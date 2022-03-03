Zacks: Analysts Expect Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.30 Million

Brokerages expect that Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) will report sales of $142.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.00 million. Brooks Automation reported sales of $286.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $588.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $587.70 million to $589.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $690.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $139.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.34 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.10. 6,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,961. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $70.17 and a 52 week high of $124.79.

About Brooks Automation (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (AZTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.