Brokerages Set Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) PT at $322.50

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

VEEV traded down $39.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.61. The company had a trading volume of 103,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,420. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $199.41 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.60.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.31. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

