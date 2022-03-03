Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,101 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,857 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $14,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,207 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,141 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 36,475 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 475.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,343 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 210,863 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $210,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,137. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

AKAM stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,466. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $120.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.70.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.