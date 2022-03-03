Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.56 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CinCor Pharma’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CinCor Pharma will report full year earnings of ($7.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.23) to ($1.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($1.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CinCor Pharma.

Get CinCor Pharma alerts:

CINC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ CINC traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,932. CinCor Pharma has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $30.66.

About CinCor Pharma (Get Rating)

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CinCor Pharma (CINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.