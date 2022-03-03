KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.91 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) will report $42.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.22 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported sales of $38.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $172.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.10 million to $176.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $198.09 million, with estimates ranging from $170.40 million to $225.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

KREF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Shares of KREF traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 226,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a current ratio of 465.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,263,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,296,000 after buying an additional 705,190 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

