RED Market Cap Reaches $390,443.29 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. RED has a market capitalization of $390,443.29 and approximately $15,768.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, RED has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.03 or 0.00261076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00013295 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001325 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000474 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001657 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

