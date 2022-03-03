Gold Poker (GPKR) Achieves Market Cap of $2,217.09

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 80.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded down 71.5% against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Gold Poker has a market cap of $2,217.09 and $4.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00042690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,808.04 or 0.06663057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,258.71 or 1.00273686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00045604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00047179 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002778 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

