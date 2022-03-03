ROCKI Market Capitalization Achieves $1.04 Million (ROCKI)

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One ROCKI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ROCKI has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. ROCKI has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $118,668.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00042690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,808.04 or 0.06663057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,258.71 or 1.00273686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00045604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00047179 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002778 BTC.

ROCKI Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp . The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app

Buying and Selling ROCKI

