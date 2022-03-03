C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. C3.ai updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:AI traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 275,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.89. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $101.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 171,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 119,466 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

