HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,979,785. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $598.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.24 and a 200 day moving average of $254.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 774,352 shares of company stock valued at $215,354,931 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.08.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

