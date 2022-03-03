Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $2.95 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

NYSE GIS traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $68.66. 200,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,736,046. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.84. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

