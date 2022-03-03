Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.62 million.Helios Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.35-$4.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.40. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,128. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.62 and a 1 year high of $114.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.05.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Helios Technologies from $104.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 435.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

