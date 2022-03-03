Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) was down 11.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 217,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 143,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MIGI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $234.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
