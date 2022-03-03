Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) was down 11.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 217,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 143,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MIGI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $234.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIGI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 46,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 25,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

