First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,567 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. First Solar accounts for approximately 1.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,299,000 after purchasing an additional 602,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in First Solar by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $921,948,000 after purchasing an additional 488,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $124,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,232,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after buying an additional 45,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,838,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.28. 82,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,639. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.12. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

